US Asset Management LLC Has $8.31 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

US Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.8% of US Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its position in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $197.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.20 and its 200-day moving average is $183.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

