Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Shares Bought by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 272.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,110 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 165.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 300.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.