Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 12,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.