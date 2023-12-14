Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 316.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 88,262 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 508,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,918 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 232,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

