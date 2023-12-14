Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after buying an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582,775 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,186 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $344.34 and a 52-week high of $432.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $404.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.20. The company has a market capitalization of $345.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

