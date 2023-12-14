Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $432.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $345.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $344.34 and a 1 year high of $432.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $404.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.20.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.