Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 95,391.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 136,655,301 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,082,211,000 after buying an additional 136,512,194 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,829,675,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,678,273,000 after buying an additional 11,987,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14,194.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,221,577 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,627,000 after buying an additional 9,157,064 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.83.

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

VZ stock opened at $36.99 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

