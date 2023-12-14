Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vermilion Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $2.83 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Vermilion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.39 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Vermilion Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ATB Capital dropped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.19.

TSE VET opened at C$15.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.16. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$24.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.02. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 45.17%. The business had revenue of C$475.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$575.50 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

