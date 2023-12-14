Vestor Capital LLC Acquires 5,248 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vestor Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

