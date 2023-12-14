Vestor Capital LLC Buys 372 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The stock has a market cap of $375.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.14% and a net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

