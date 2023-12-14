Vestor Capital LLC Has $3.75 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Vestor Capital LLC reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 140.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4,700.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50,000.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $85.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day moving average is $83.09.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.