Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 6.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 0.9% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV opened at $134.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Saturday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

