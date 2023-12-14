Vestor Capital LLC Increases Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 79.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 24.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.90, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 660,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,259,633.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,410 shares of company stock valued at $33,235,102. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.37.

Shares of SNOW opened at $196.56 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $197.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.06.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

