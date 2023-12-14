Vestor Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 83.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $11,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $144.51 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $154.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,569,086.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $1,638,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,807,861.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 107,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total transaction of $15,076,640.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 724,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,569,086.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 528,555 shares of company stock valued at $70,451,573 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays cut shares of Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.52.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

