Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $22,094,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.09% of State Street as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.75.

State Street Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of STT opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.97.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.54). State Street had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.