Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 50,136 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,136 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,528,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.06% of MSCI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in MSCI by 42.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth $701,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MSCI from $577.00 to $533.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $650.00 to $554.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $546.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $509.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $510.04. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $450.00 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $625.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 46.00%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

