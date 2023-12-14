Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 868,800 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 868,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,911,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.85% of Sprouts Farmers Market as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 23.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 83,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth approximately $619,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $48.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.69.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total transaction of $5,073,205.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 363,009 shares of company stock valued at $15,372,929. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

