Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 67,873 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,873 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,229,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.10% of United Rentals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 46.4% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 257.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.08.

NYSE URI opened at $530.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $451.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.82. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.15 and a 1-year high of $534.51.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.16%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

