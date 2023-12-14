Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys Shares of 79,574 Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 79,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $21,210,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.13% of Waters at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $215,981,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Waters by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,018,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $538,008,000 after acquiring an additional 547,777 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 9,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $128,562,000 after purchasing an additional 477,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waters by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 802,584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,950,000 after purchasing an additional 414,334 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.78.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $312.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $231.90 and a 52-week high of $350.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.28. Waters had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.