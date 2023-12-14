Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New $21.80 Million Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 138,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,804,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,053,190,000. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 9.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 46.2% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.67 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.72 and a fifty-two week high of $187.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average is $156.67. The company has a market capitalization of $273.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

