Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 564,859 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $25,148,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.07% of Bank of New York Mellon at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,697,000 after purchasing an additional 103,846 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 2.1 %

BK stock opened at $50.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.65 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.