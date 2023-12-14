Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases Shares of 443,304 Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 443,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.08% of Xcel Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,000,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,559,000 after purchasing an additional 362,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,836,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,325,000 after purchasing an additional 172,477 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,671,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,477,000 after buying an additional 419,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $576,873,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $63.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

