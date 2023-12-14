Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Takes $31.10 Million Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 652,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,100,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.33% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1,076.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,262.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unum Group by 228.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNM opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

