Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at $64,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,311 shares of company stock worth $17,763,891. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day moving average is $239.40. The company has a market cap of $481.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $262.48.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.19.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

