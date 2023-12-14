Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Lowered by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.19.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $262.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.13 and a fifty-two week high of $262.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $244.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.40. The company has a market cap of $481.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $2,300,092.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,311 shares of company stock valued at $17,763,891. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a person-to-person digital payments apps; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solutions, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

