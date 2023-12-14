VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Invests $362,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,236.6% during the 2nd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $66.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,652.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,194 shares of company stock worth $2,163,280. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

