VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Makes New $172,000 Investment in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

IEF stock opened at $95.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.84. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2489 dividend. This represents a $2.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

