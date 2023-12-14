VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 214 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $773.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $596.18 and a 1-year high of $781.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $678.80 and its 200-day moving average is $687.86.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $771.54.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

