VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 309 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,644 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,644,718,000 after buying an additional 143,962 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,263,546,000 after buying an additional 695,355 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,065,157,000 after buying an additional 4,458,227 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after buying an additional 149,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CRM opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.50 and its 200 day moving average is $216.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.14 billion, a PE ratio of 97.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $263.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Activity

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,402,550,219.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.25, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,364,605.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $3,233,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,786,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,550,219.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,025,760. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

