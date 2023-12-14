VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Takes $109,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,286 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $91.89 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.92 and a 1 year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average of $87.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.68%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

