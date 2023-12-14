VitalStone Financial LLC Buys 53 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Report on BLK
BlackRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $773.31 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $678.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $687.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 56.10%.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.