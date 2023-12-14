VitalStone Financial LLC Buys Shares of 215 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,294,586,000 after buying an additional 299,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,364,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,779,000 after buying an additional 217,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,482,000 after buying an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $129.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $136.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.55. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Mizuho downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.06.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

