VitalStone Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

