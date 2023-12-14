VitalStone Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 629 Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,931,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,555,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $47.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.24. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $47.81.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

