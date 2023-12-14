VitalStone Financial LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VitalStone Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Truefg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 10,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $74.53 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

