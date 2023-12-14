Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Shares Gap Up to $9.71

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.71, but opened at $9.94. Waldencast shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 646 shares changing hands.

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 68.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 440.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.