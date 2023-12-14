Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 516.8% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 4,774 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,570 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 85.6% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,090 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hook Mill Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $5,687,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

Walmart Stock Up 1.8 %

WMT stock opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.35. The firm has a market cap of $414.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,990,310 shares of company stock valued at $466,515,037 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

