Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s previous close.

MCK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.31.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $460.76 on Thursday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $476.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $456.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $430.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 27.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total transaction of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.86, for a total value of $11,281,427.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,121,938.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,007,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,469 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,030,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

