Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $147.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.03.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.