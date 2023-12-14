Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,047 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $507,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $463,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.5% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 45,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Medtronic Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE MDT opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

