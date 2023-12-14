Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 7,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,323.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 166,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 154,422 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $16,056,000. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 673,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,949,000 after buying an additional 40,791 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $102.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.65. The stock has a market cap of $529.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Stories

