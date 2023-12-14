Western Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITW opened at $252.57 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $214.66 and a one year high of $264.19. The company has a market cap of $76.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.96.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.08.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

