Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,200 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,908,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD opened at $138.19 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $139.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day moving average of $112.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total value of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

