Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,640 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.0% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total transaction of $2,565,360.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,898. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA stock opened at $239.29 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day moving average is $245.83. The firm has a market cap of $760.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

