Westshore Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $8,918,000. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 9,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 325.7% in the 2nd quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $133.97 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.01 and a 200 day moving average of $130.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $27,986.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

