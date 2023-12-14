Westshore Wealth LLC Sells 22 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Westshore Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 60.0% in the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 71.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,089.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $915.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $877.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $540.91 and a 52-week high of $1,099.78. The firm has a market cap of $449.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.75 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 40.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.67.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

