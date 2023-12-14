Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Senior Officer Buys C$81,780.00 in Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,780.00.

Thanh Chan Kang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 30th, Thanh Chan Kang bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$106,000.00.

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$8.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.31. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$8.65 and a 12-month high of C$11.91.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post 1.2822695 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.34%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.77.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

