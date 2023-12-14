WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on WK Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WK Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

WK Kellogg Trading Up 2.1 %

WK Kellogg stock opened at $12.76 on Thursday. WK Kellogg has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.89.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WK Kellogg will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary H. Pilnick acquired 93,500 shares of WK Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,274.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sherry Brice bought 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $37,012.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,686.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary H. Pilnick bought 93,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.69 per share, with a total value of $999,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 95,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,274.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 157,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,682,781.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WK Kellogg stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of WK Kellogg at the end of the most recent reporting period.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It offers ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

