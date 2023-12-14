Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Shares Gap Up to $43.82

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.82, but opened at $45.10. Zillow Group shares last traded at $45.03, with a volume of 154,804 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

Zillow Group Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -75.04 and a beta of 1.79.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.44 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

