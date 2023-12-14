Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High at $208.36

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $208.36 and last traded at $206.86, with a volume of 284010 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.09.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.66.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 14,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $2,309,490.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 247,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,219,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.90, for a total value of $10,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,511,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,523,972.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,438 shares of company stock worth $26,629,804 over the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 86.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.